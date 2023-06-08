As part of the 'Vikas Tirtha' program, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha visited the National Sanskrit University and expressed his admiration for the institution's preservation of Vedic culture.

After visiting the university located at the Lembucherra in West District, Chief Minister said to celebrate the 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the party have decided a host a series of program which will be one month long starting from 30th May to 30th June and was named as ‘Vikas Tirtha’.

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“We have been instructed to conduct a mass outreach program about the development works that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has carried out across the country. Efforts have been made to publicize the Prime Minister's philanthropic works in particular. To celebrate the 9 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi we have decided on a host of programs which will be one month long starting from 30th May to 30th June. Today, our esteemed leaders and ministers are visiting various locations. PM Modi has worked tirelessly for the progress of Tripura, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to visit the National Sanskrit University. I never imagined such a splendid university could be established here”, said CM.

Impressed by the university's infrastructure and offerings, the Chief Minister praised its comprehensive curriculum, which includes BA, MA, and PhD, as well as classes XI and XII.

“The infrastructure is very well developed. Talking to the faculty, I came to know that this university offers BA, MA and PhD as well as classes XI and XII. And in this institution, many students of the Janajati section are currently studying. Even many students came here from outside of the state. This institution is one of the pillars of culture. This institution has retained the Vedic culture”, said the CM.

Former MLA Krishnadhan Das, BJP state secretary Ratan Ghosh, spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya and other leaders of the party joined the Chief Minister on this day.

Central Sanskrit University is purely a Central University. It has a total number of 13 campuses all over India. This University has been accredited with A++ Grade by NAAC recently. Thus Tripura has a campus with A++ Grade by NAAC as part of its Educational Hub. Central Sanskrit University, Ekalavya Campus, Agartala, started its journey in 2013.



