Hours after Tripura Police arrested two persons engaged in an alleged gang rape; Tripura Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha has said that strict action would be taken against the culprit engaged behind the incident in accordance with the law.

While speaking with reporters, Chief Minister said that the state government has already taken zero adoption policy towards such crimes.

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The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to transparency and its intention to pursue legal action against the perpetrators.

“That day I was going to Udaipur and get the news. I immediately contacted the Superintendent of Police and directed him to arrest the culprit as soon as possible and they have done it. From my side and from my government's side we are very transparent. We have already adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such crimes. Such incidents are taking place across the country by a section on mental disorder people. But from our government part we will try to take strict action against the culprit following all legal action”, he added.