In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has issued directives to the Chief Secretary JK Sinha of the state, urging the implementation of measures to eradicate the use of plastics in government offices, courts, schools, and colleges.

Chief Minister Professor Dr Manik Saha said this while officially launching the Plastic Free Tripura campaign at Agartala Town Hall on Saturday.

"Using plastic is a detrimental habit. The utilization of plastic can lead to various diseases in the body, making it more harmful than addiction. There is an increased risk of diseases like diabetes and cancer due to the use of plastic.



Therefore, it is crucial for everyone to be aware of its harmful aspects. The attainment of a plastic-free Tripura is only possible if people are well-informed. Plastic has been extensively used in the state for a long time, and the use of plastic packets, particularly in the market, has witnessed an alarming rise in recent years," stated CM Dr Saha.



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Additionally, the Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to take necessary measures to ensure cleanliness and the elimination of plastic from all government offices, courts, schools, and colleges.

"In spite of repeated warnings at the administrative level, no action was being taken. In light of this situation, the Tripura State Pollution Control Board initiated the Plastic-Free Tripura Abhiyan with the goal of making Tripura a plastic-free state. The use of plastic has various adverse effects on social life, outweighing any benefits it may have. It can cause various diseases in the human body, including diabetes and cancer. It is crucial for everyone to understand the detrimental aspects of plastic. Awareness is the key to building a plastic-free Tripura," emphasized CM Saha.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that using plastic is a highly undesirable practice and should be completely banned.

During the program, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Pollution Control Board officials, and other dignitaries were present as distinguished guests. The plastic-free Tripura campaign, which commenced on Saturday, will continue for the next month. Students from various schools also participated in the event.