Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Thursday issued a strong warning against any attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and stressed the importance of ensuring their protection.

Dr. Saha said this after attending the conclusion of the 7-day-long ‘Namo Yuva Yatra’ at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan today.



“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always said that without unity among youths, the development of the country is not possible, and the country cannot become powerful. Today’s rally was great. I joined the huge bike rally and encouraged the Yuva Shakti. Everyone is happy. We believe in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. We have raised the slogan of making Tripura drug-free, and we will fulfill it,” Dr. Saha stated.

Addressing the youth, Dr. Saha urged them not to waste their lives aligning with opposition parties.



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“I urge the youths who have spent their lives with the opposition to join the BJP as the membership drive is still ongoing. Don’t miss this opportunity. Youths should not fall into the trap of the opposition. We believe in democracy, and we work based on democratic principles,” he said.

On the issue of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Dr. Saha emphasized the importance of securing Sanatan Dharma.

“The Bangladesh matter is an international issue. Our central leadership has communicated and sent their message on this. Similarly, we must also urge restraint and asking the protection of minority Hindus in Bangladesh. We are monitoring the situation closely, and I have already spoken to the DGP to keep a close watch on the borders to ensure no intruders cross over,” Dr. Saha explained.

He criticized opposition parties for their silence on the Bangladesh issue.

“They only speak about Iraq and similar issues, taking to the streets, but on this matter, they remain silent,” he added.