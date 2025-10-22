Tripura CM warns against divisive politics, vows legal action against threats to BJP

Tripura Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha strongly condemned attempts to create divisions in the state, particularly targeting the Janajati community.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Takajala Mandal office in West District, he said politics aimed at sowing rifts—reminiscent of past communist strategies—will not succeed.

“Tripura’s people value peace, development, and democracy. Our government will not tolerate the use of muscle power under any circumstances. If anyone attacks us, we will respond firmly through legal channels,” Dr. Saha asserted.

During the event, 690 new voters from 200 families joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Dr. Saha recalled the sacrifices of BJP founders, including Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and reiterated the party’s guiding principles inspired by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. “Those who think they can threaten us are living in a dream. Temporary obstacles or acts of violence will not deter us,” he added.



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Dr. Saha contrasted the BJP’s governance with previous regimes, citing incidents of violence during Communist and Congress rule.

“Politics should be conducted with dignity. The BJP believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’—progress must include everyone. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working to ensure development for all,” he said.

Focusing on the Janajati community, the Chief Minister emphasised that their socio-economic development is a priority for the government. “Earlier, the community was used for vote-bank politics and misled onto the streets. Since our government came to power, we have taken steps to empower them and ensure fair development,” he noted.

He added that while the BJP does not seek conflict, it will take legal action against anyone attempting to harm its workers or obstruct development. “We want a peaceful environment in Tripura. People are welcome to voice their opinions, but any unjust aggression will be met with justice through proper legal channels,” Dr. Saha said.