Senior Congress leader and lone party MLA from Tripura, Sudip Roybarman speaking to the media on the upcoming assembly election said that there will be a one-to-one contest between the united opposition and the ruling BJP.

Roybarman while speaking to the media added that Congress is in close touch with the entire opposition and that there will be a direct contest in the assembly polls between the opposition and the ruling BJP.

Calling BJP fascist, Roybarman said that the ruling BJP has caused irreparable damage to Tripura’s people and society, the entire political culture of the state. The party has polluted the entire state but in the next assembly election we will ensure their ouster from power by fighting unitedly”, said Sudip Roybarman.

With regards to the PCC meeting held on December 9, Sudip said that the meeting was held to discuss the strategy and tactics to be adopted for fighting the elections and unseating BJP from power. Sudip also expressed grave reservations and misgivings over the extension of the period of ‘claim and objection’ by the election commission saying the opposition had never demanded any extension.

Also read : Tripura: Amit Shah and JP Nadda to hold strategic meeting ahead of assembly election



