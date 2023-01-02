Former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday termed the Congress and Left Front as ‘evil forces’ as they have purportedly harmed people of the state together for the last 25 years.

“Congress and Communists are the evil forces that harmed the people. Together they have betrayed the people of Tripura for 25 years. It is the powerful women forces who will kill this evil power in a democratic way in the upcoming assembly elections”, said Deb after attending several programs in the Unakoti district.

At first, he exchanged views with the workers of the Murthycherra tea garden in Chandipur Assembly under the Unakoti district and later held a meeting with the tea garden workers in the Jagannathpur garden neighbourhood of Fatikrai.

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Deb said that if Congress was the main opposition party in the state, the change would not have been possible by overthrowing the communists in the 2018 elections.

“Their behind-the-scenes alliance is now clear. BJP's uncompromising efforts have not only changed power, but under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, social changes have been possible. The current government is positive. As a result of the right management, the average income has increased significantly as well as the economic outlook has strengthened. BJP works for the welfare of all people”, claimed Deb.

He further said that several plans have been formulated for the development of economic and social living standards.

“Simple tea workers have been deprived of their rights for the past 25 years for political interests. But, with the sincerity of Narendra Modi, all the ethnic groups of the North Eastern region have also been successful in developing”, he said.

Deb has said that during the Rajya Sabha session he raised a demand of opening a new airport at Kailasahar in the Unakoti district.

Deb also urged everyone to the establishment of the BJP government in 2023 with more support to continue the ongoing development trend in the state by working tirelessly for the next month.