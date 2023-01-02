In a recent political development, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) has claimed that so far no discussion held with the ruling BJP for the continuation of the alliance in the 2023 assembly poll.

While speaking with India Today NE exclusively, one IPFT leader who didn’t wish to be named said that the IPFT leaders recently hold a meeting of its central committee in which they have taken a series of decisions including contesting the 2023 poll alone.

“Recently we had held a meeting in which we have decided to contest alone in 20 Scheduled Caste reserved seats in the 2023 assembly election. For the survival of indigenous, our fight will continue in the coming days till we achieve our TIPRALAND demand”, said the IPFT leader.

Prior to the 2018 Assembly election, IPFT and BJP formed an alliance to contest the election and oust CPIM from power.

Also Read: Tripura IPFT supremo NC Debbarma passes away

He further requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to sit and discuss IPFT’s demand for fulfilling it.

Union Home Minister Shah is arriving in Tripura on January 05 next to officially launch BJP’s poll campaign.

“In January's first week we will meet the governor on mass deputation on Tipraland and want to urge all the IPFT workers, and supporters to join our movement. Under the leadership of Present working president Prem Kumar Reang election committee will be formed soon”, he said.

On asked whether TIPRA Motha will be a factor or not, the senior leader said, “BJP, CPIM, TIPRA Motha is not a factor for IPFT in the coming election. They will do their politics and we will do ours. Till today we are in alliance with BJP however no talks have been held for a further alliance with BJP in coming 2023”.

Earlier on January 1, 2023, senior politician and IPFT supremo Narendra Chandra Debbarma passed away at the age of 87 due to old age ailments and suffered a brain stroke.

He was the revenue Minister of Tripura, hospitalized due to old age ailments, and suffered a brain stroke on December 27.

NC Debbarma was admitted to the Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in Agartala after he suffered a brain stroke on Friday, December 27.

The senior politician was said to be in critical condition after a brain stroke.