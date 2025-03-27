The Tripura Legislative Assembly on Thursday witnessed a heated argument between ruling BJP and opposition Congress MLAs following a demand for Speaker Biswabandhu Sen’s intervention in bringing the principal opposition party, CPIM, back to the House on the fifth day of the ongoing Budget session.

After the Question Hour session, Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy said, "It’s not appropriate for the House to continue without the principal opposition. I support Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha for his appeal, but I urge the Speaker to intervene and resolve the dispute.”

Accusing Speaker Biswabandhu Sen of playing a partisan role, led the CPIM on Wednesday announced a boycott of the remaining business days of the ongoing session.

The dispute began when Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury moved a privilege motion against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath for his alleged racial slur.

However, the Speaker rejected the motion, stating that he had already received a similar motion from Minister Nath before the LoP.

Later, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha also urged the opposition party to return to the House.

In response, Speaker Biswabandhu Sen pointed out that the Chief Minister, as the Leader of the House, had himself appealed to the CPIM to return.



Also Read: Tripura Budget session continues without CPIM after boycott over Speaker's actions

“The Chief Minister, who is the Leader of the House, has appealed to them to return, but it is up to the Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, to decide,” he said.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath defended the Speaker, arguing that the LoP had accused and disrespected him.

“In these circumstances, how can he appeal? The Leader of the House, which is the Chief Minister, has already appealed. Remember one thing: those who repeat the same mistakes every day are known as Communists. Why hasn’t Congress asked them to return? The Leader of the House has already spoken, and that is the final call,” said Minister Nath.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman thanked the Chief Minister for his appeal and emphasized that the Speaker, as the custodian of the House, should invite the LoP to his chamber to resolve the issue.

Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, however, criticized Roy Barman’s appeal, saying, “The Congress MLA might have forgotten the old days when he was the Leader of the Opposition and the CPIM was in power—how they treated him.”

“You are now showing sympathy for CPIM, which is totally undemocratic,” he added.