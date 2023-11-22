Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Kumar Saha has alleged that most of the BJP workers and leaders are involved in the crime against women in the state while the Tripura Police is playing the role of silent spectators.

Saha said that a new Mahila Congress president was elected for the state and she was felicitated.



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“After taking charge, she will work for the strengthening of women. In our state women are insecure. The government has not taken any positive steps for the safety of women. In the last few days, many women faced torture. In this state majority of the BJP leaders, and workers are engaged in women-related crimes and the Police are not ready to take action. A few days back one girl was forced to commit suicide in the name of Shuddhikaran, but Police and state government failed to take action”, he said.

Saha further alleged that the crimes against women are increasing in the state.

“Women are not safe here. Police are playing the role of silent spectators, and for this Mahila Congress will hold a massive protest across the state by strengthening the organization”, he added.