Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha on July 11 claimed that the budget for the 2023-24 Financial Year is an ‘anti-people budget’ as it has miserably failed to highlight the solution to the burning issues in the state.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Saha said that when a budget is placed, people will find a reflection of development in it.



“We have observed that this year's budget has nothing mentioned about the solution of unemployment; there is nothing for village development, government employees, and drinking water issues.



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In the budget of 2023-24 Financial Years, they have ignored the burning issues of Tripura. The state government has only mentioned about 30% of their work which they will do in this financial year while whatever was mentioned was from last year's budget”, said Saha.

Saha also alleged that the BJP government has also increased the debt burden in the six years of tenure.

“The BJP government has presented a deficit budget of Rs 611 crores. We have heard that the then left-front government has left around Rs 13, 000 cores debt burden in the state. But the present government has increased this debt burden to around Rs 24, 832 crore. This budget is an anti-people budget. Mentioning different schemes from last year’s which even didn’t fulfil; this government is making people fool in the name of budget. This budget is directionless. This budget will create more problems for people and will also weaken the economy of the state. We want to urge the state government to bring a pro-people budget for the development of the state. We can't support this budget”, he added.