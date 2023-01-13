Ahead of Assembly Election, Tripura witnessed another political development as Congress and CPIM held a meeting and announced that both the party will contest the election together.

All India Congress Committee Tripura In-charge Ajoy Kumar, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar, and CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury held the meeting at the CPIM state party office on January 13, Friday late evening.

After coming out from the meeting, AICC leader Ajoy Kumar Said, “I came here to meet my brother and have decided that we will work together. BJP didn’t even fulfil not single promises they made during the 2018 election. At present this is not a government but mafias are running this state. They are attacking hoardings and party offices. The public has demanded to come in one platform. That is why Congress and Left Front come together to contest the election”.

He said that a committee was formed to hold a talk on seat sharing.

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“The main idea is that we have to make sure that BJP is defeated. We have also requested TIPRA Motha and believe everyone would join us to protect the state. One political worker was killed, one 16-year-old minor girl gang raped and no action was taken, and party offices were set on fire. Not a single promise was fulfilled. They are purchasing and fooling people with fake promises, using muscle power, and giving advertising. We will work together and there is a team from our side who will sit with Jitendra Choudhury and finalize our strategies and seats. The delegation of Congress and CPIM will sit together and will finalize the agreement”, he added.

While, CPIM Jitendra Choudhury said, “Today only we have held a certain discussion and we shall fulfil the vision of the people of Tripura that during the last five years how the BJP the gang of all the political criminals are looting and destroying our constitutional order from there Tripura has to be saved. We have also invited Tipra Motha and have been talking with him. Till today he said that he is also in the fray to oust BJP”.