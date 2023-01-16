Protesting against the alleged attack on campaigning trucks of Congress at Mohanpur Assembly Constituency in West district, the NSUI and Pradesh Youth Congress on January 16, gheraoed residence of Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath demanding his resignation.

On January 15, in Sidhai Mohanpur and Choraibari, alleged BJP miscreants vandalized several vehicles of Congress campaigns.

Following this, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) along with the Youth Congress surrounded Mohanpur MLA and Education Minister Ratanlal Nath's house in Agartala.

The protest was led by A Hasan Ahmed Khan, National Secretary General Youth Congress, and Samrat Ray of NSUI State President.

As per the Tripura Pradesh Congress, on January 16 afternoon in broad daylight, 4 campaign vehicles of the Congress party were vandalized and their flag festoons were torn off in the area adjacent to Mohanpur Fire Service station.

''Even a generator was taken away by a group of miscreants,'' the Tripura Pradesh Congress alleged.

Similarly, in Choraibari in the North district, several Congress campaign vehicles were vandalized and detained by alleged BJP miscreants.

However, the stolen generator was recovered last night in the Mohanpur incident but the real culprits involved in both incidents were not caught.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a few people who showed up in the Mohanpur incident. However, no one was arrested in the Choraibari incident.

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