Shrimanta Dey, a Tripura CPI(M) South District Secretariat Committee Member, was allegedly attacked on January 15 by unidentified miscreants alleged to be BJP goons while travelling to Muhuri area.



After attending a party programme, Dey began walking back home towards his friend Suresh Biswas's house when a group of unidentified assailants burst in and assaulted CPI(M) leader Shrimanta Dey along with robbing Rs 40 thousand.



Speaking to the media, CPI(M) leader Ashu Debnath stated that the injured Dey was initially taken to the Belonia Sub-District hospital. He was later referred to Agartala GB hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Notably, political violence in the state has increased in recent days, despite the Election Commission's Mission Zero Poll Violence slogan. In this situation, there is growing scepticism among the populace about the election commission's promise of a peaceful election.



The CPI(M) state secretariat has condemned the incidents and demanded that the perpetrators be held accountable immediately. A complaint has been filed with the police station, along with the names of the defendants. Despite this, the CPI(M) state secretariat complained that the police are not taking the necessary steps to apprehend the perpetrators.



While the poll fever has gripped the state of Tripura, incidents of political violence have already marred the state and in the latest incident, LED trucks hired by Congress for campaigning in Tripura were allegedly attacked at Sidhai Mohanpur area in Agartala on January 15.

Szarita Laitphlang National Secretary and AICC in-charge Tripura has alleged that the attackers belonging to the ruling BJP not only attacked the vehicles and smashed LEDs and windshields of the vehicles but also robbed the vehicle.

Speaking to the media, the AICC in charge further added that on Scooty (2-wheeler) used by the attackers has been identified and Congress is lodging a police complaint.

''The Election Commission of India should look into the matter and Opposition parties should also be allowed to campaign in Tripura,'' she added.



Also read : Tripura: LED vehicles hired by Congress for poll campaigning attacked, party raises fingers at BJP