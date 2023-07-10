In a scathing critique of the BJP-led state government, former Tripura Minister and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman expressed his disappointment at the lack of action taken to combat drug addiction among the youth and ensure the safety of women.

Roy Barman made these remarks during a 4-hour-long mass demonstration organized by Tripura Pradesh Mahila Congress in Agartala city, calling for a drug-free Tripura and the prevention of women abuse.

“At a time when we are holding a mass demonstration in Kumarghat, a minor girl was raped.



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According to government data, around 15 cases of rape and gang rape occur in the state every day. Every month, there are 29 incidents of crimes against women, including murder. Across the state, young people are being consumed by drug addiction. They raised slogans like 'Nesa Mukt Tripura,' but now everything is going against this slogan. There is a deep conspiracy to suppress the voices of youth demanding jobs. Where is the government's commitment to 'Nesa Mukta Tripura'? The Bangladesh government has drawn the attention of the Indian government. They have no shame. What kind of party is this?" said Roy Barman.

He claimed that a new trend is emerging wherein people have to pay commissions to BJP workers and leaders whenever they want to buy or sell land.

“People are living in fear. Cases of theft and dacoity are increasing day by day, and a large number of drug-addicted youths are involved in such crimes. Seven years ago, I sent a proposal to the Centre to amend the NDPS Act and make it more stringent. In Tripura, there is no government-run drug rehabilitation centre. Crimes against women are increasing day by day. They are betraying the people," he added.

