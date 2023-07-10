Sushanta Chowdhury, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Minister of Tripura, presided over a comprehensive review meeting regarding the procurement of 35,000 metric tonnes of paddy from farmers, scheduled to commence on July 11.

Minister Sushanta emphasized the paramount importance of safeguarding the interests of farmers in the state. In a collaborative effort between the State Department of Food and PDS and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, a target has been set to directly purchase 35,000 metric tonnes of paddy from farmers during the current Rabi season, beginning July 11, 2023.

The procurement will be conducted at a minimum support price of Rs 2, 040 per quintal.



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To facilitate the process, farmers can sell their paddy at 40 designated centres across the state. They can contact the nearest agriculture department office or sub-divisional Magistrate's office (food department) to sell their produce, starting from July 11.

The minister conducted the review meeting via video conference, engaging with sub-divisional Magistrates from the entire state, as well as senior officials from the Food and Agriculture Department at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, Minister Sushanta Chowdhury reiterated the commitment of the farmer-friendly state government to procure paddy directly from farmers every year for their benefit. The purchase of paddy each season aims to augment the stock of food grains in the country and state while regulating market prices.

He emphasized that specific purchase instructions have been issued to each district and sub-division this year to fulfil this objective. He urged officials to ensure that farmers are not subjected to any harassment during the paddy-selling process. He further instructed them to closely monitor the situation to prevent farmers from being coerced into selling their paddy below the minimum support price.

The Food Minister provided essential guidance and instructions to the officials present in the video conference, emphasizing the need for a smooth and successful completion of the entire procurement process.

The video conference was attended by Special Secretary Raval Hemendra Kumar, Director of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department Sharadindu Das, Additional Director Animesh Debbarma, and other officials.