In a state of uncertainty, the Congress party's future in Tripura seems to hang in the balance as internal dissent and leadership concerns cast shadows over its prospects.

The recent developments have highlighted deep-seated issues within the party, raising questions about its ability to regain ground against rival political forces.

Birajit Sinha, the former Pradesh Congress president and MLA, on Tuesday, expressed that the Congress party in Tripura is currently facing challenges.

Speaking during a conference of the Tripura Pradesh Fishermen Congress Committee at the Agartala Press Club, Sinha, who also served as a former Minister, indicated that numerous Congress workers and leaders have voiced their dissatisfaction with the party's role.

When asked about his opinion on the promotion of former Minister and MLA Sudip Roy Barman, who was appointed as a permanent invitee by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Birajit stated, "Only time will tell how the Congress will benefit from this promotion. I am not an astrologer. As victims, we must exercise patience. We will observe the developments in the upcoming days. Unfortunately, the condition of the Congress party in the state is not favourable. Many leaders have expressed their discontent."

Responding to queries about the upcoming by-election in Boxanagar and Dhanpur of Tripura's Sepahijala district, scheduled for September 5, the senior Congress leader said, "I had formulated a strategy to counter the BJP, which was not implemented. Had the Congress aimed to defeat the BJP, they should have followed my strategy. Our primary objective is victory in this election, and I had provided a suggestion to the President; however, it was not acted upon."

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