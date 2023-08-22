An Additional Superintendent of Tripura Police has been accused of torturing his wife and demanding money from her.

Suparna Das, the wife of Additional Superintendent of Tripura Police, Uttam Banik, who is stationed in the Sepahijala district, filed a case against him on Monday with the West Agartala Women Police Station.

Following the incident, the Director General of Tripura Police removed Uttam from his position in the Sepahijala district and attached him to the Police Headquarters in Agartala.

Speaking to reporters, Suparna Das, the wife of the police officer, revealed that in March 2012, Uttam Banik, who was a Deputy Superintendent of Police at that time, got married.



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“Three months after our wedding, Uttam and his mother began mentally torturing me, demanding money, and even resorting to physical abuse. During the same year, he demanded Rs 50,000 to pay off a car instalment. My mother gave the money to Uttam's mother. However, the harassment did not stop and instead intensified,” she alleged.

Suparna Das also claimed that she refrained from discussing the issue with others, as it was a family matter, and she attempted to resolve it internally, which unfortunately never happened.

“In 2021, Uttam purchased a plot of land and demanded money again, this time for building a house. I refused to comply this time. Consequently, he subjected me to verbal abuse, and physical torture, and pressured me to obtain money from others. I also discovered explicit photos and videos of Uttam with other girls on his phone. When I confronted him about this, he resorted to threats, warning me that he would tarnish my reputation. Just a few days ago, he and his mother physically assaulted me. This is why I have come forward to file a case against him. I'm facing immense difficulties in my life. He monitors my phone and threatens my friends and family. I am seeking decisive action against him,” she stated.

Confirming the FIR, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said, “We have received the complaint against Uttam Banik and immediately we have removed him from that position and attached to PHQ. Now a notice will be served to him”.