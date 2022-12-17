A day before the inauguration of Tripura’s first Government Dental College by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former health minister, and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman has written a letter to the Chief Secretary of the state citing gross irregularities in the preparatory process of the college.

In his letter to Chief Secretary JK Sinha, MLA Roy Barman claimed that nine faculties from Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC), three each from each of the three first-year Subjects of Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry have been engaged to take Theory and Practical classes for the students taking admission in Agartala Govt Dental College which is in violation of the Norms and Guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

“Taking classes for the students from Agartala Govt Dental College by the faculties of AGMC is not permissible as per the Declaration signed by them in the NMC Declaration form of being a full-time Teacher in AGMC and not working as a Faculty or Resident in any other Medical College or Institution or in any Dental College”, claimed Roy Barman.

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He further stated that legally as per the declaration signed by the concerned faculties and principal AGMC to take Theory and Practical classes at any other Medical or Dental College inside or outside the state is not permissible and violative of the Norms & Guidelines of NMC and, if challenged, will jeopardize the Registration of these faculties in the Indian Medical Register leading to the cancellation of their Registration to Practice Medicine.

“This will also cause AGMC to lose its recognition from NMC thus jeopardizing the fate of hundreds of medical students who are now currently studying in AGMC”, the letter reads.

Roy Barman claimed in his letter that there is no separate lecture hall in the IGM Hospital building at the moment for the newly admitted dental students.

“How did the Dental Council of India (DCI) Inspectors or Assessors give permission? Besides, there are no practical laboratories at the moment in IGM Hospital. How did the DCI give permission? Has permission been taken from NMC to engage these faculties and lecture halls and practical labs of AGMC to teach students of Agartala Govt Dental College and IGM Hospital? As far as know no such permission has been taken”, he said.

He alleged that no faculty have been recruited for the Agartala Government Dental College through any transparent means.

“How did the DCI give it permission? The role of DCI is questionable and should be inquired into; a query letter may be placed to NMC seeking a reply and the matter may get tangled in legalities with the filing of a writ petition in the High Court and the Explanation of the writ petition may be "so that the fate of AGMC and the Career of the AGMC Students are not jeopardized”, the letter reads.

He said, “you are the best Judge but this shoddy process may lead to the derecognition of AGMC, I fear that preemptive measures should be taken by not making the prime minister announce anything formally from a public platform”.