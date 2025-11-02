Tripura Congress slams BJP over Bishalgarh arson, alleges administrative silence on repeated attacks

The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of systematically suppressing opposition voices after its party office in Bishalgarh, Sepahijala district, was allegedly vandalised and set on fire.

TPCC president Asish Kumar Saha condemned the incident, stating that miscreants linked to the BJP torched the Bishalgarh Congress office on October 28, looting and destroying property.

“Since 2018, with the formation of the BJP government, our Bishalgarh office has been under repeated attacks. Furniture has been looted, and the office has been set on fire multiple times. Despite repeatedly informing the administration, no concrete action has been taken,” Saha said.



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He added that the BJP’s intention was to obstruct opposition activities and instill fear. “Whenever we try to resume our work, they strike again. The ruling BJP is creating a climate of fear in Bishalgarh and conspiring to prevent us from working for the people’s welfare. The administration’s silence only emboldens such acts,” he said, demanding urgent intervention to ensure opposition parties can function freely in the state.