The Tripura Congress on Monday criticized the Central government for failing to declare proper financial assistance for the flood-affected people in the state and demanded adequate financial and other relief measures.

The party held a series of protest rallies across the state today demanding proper relief for the flood victims.

Addressing the media, Tripura Congress MLA and former minister Sudip Roy Barman stated that many people, especially farmers, laborers, livestock keepers, and fish farmers, suffered significant losses due to the flood.

“The double-engine government, particularly the Central government, has failed to provide even a single penny to the state government for helping the flood victims. This proves how serious the Central government is about Tripura. People are dying of hunger, they have suffered heavy losses due to the flood, and there was no Durga Puja celebration in Gandacherra, Dhalai district. No one is speaking about this issue; people are in distress, and no one is listening to them. The Congress has taken a series of steps to support them," he said.

Roy Barman further alleged that Congress leaders faced attacks while advocating for the distressed people in Mohanpur, West District.

“Nine persons were badly injured and are currently undergoing treatment. BJP goons launched attacks on them inside the SDM office while we were there to speak on behalf of the people affected by the flood. There is a limit to fascism. We stand with the people, and we are working for their benefit," he said.

Sudip informed that the party is holding rallies in 23 subdivisions.

“Additionally, we demand a halt to the power tariff hike for the next year and the withdrawal of fees imposed on Vidyajyoti students. Tripura's economy has completely collapsed. We will visit the SDM and submit a deputation," he added.

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