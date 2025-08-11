Tripura Congress slams Centre, EC over ‘farce’ elections allegation

The Tripura unit of the Congress on Monday accused the BJP-led central government and the Election Commission (EC) of reducing elections to a mere farce, alleging manipulation of voter lists and misuse of official machinery.

Speaking at a press conference, state Congress spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty claimed that the Modi government and the EC have been “turning one election after another into a farce” through various tactics, including altering electoral rolls. He said the party had launched a campaign to make people of the state “aware and conscious” of such alleged misconduct and to take “appropriate steps” to counter it.



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“In the interest of safeguarding democracy and ensuring free and fair elections, as well as for transparent conduct of the upcoming Assembly polls, we demand strict vigilance at every level to prevent any eligible citizen’s name from being removed or any illegal names from being included,” Chakraborty said.

Urging people to oppose vote rigging, he appealed to all secular and democratic forces in Tripura to encourage voter registration and actively participate in the campaign.