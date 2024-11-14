Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President Ashish Kumar Saha said on Thursday that the present state government does not care about children and urged the government to take steps to protect them.

While observing the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, PCC President Saha said that today the party is celebrating the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

“We have laid wreaths on his portrait. On this day, the state committee of Congress organized a painting and dance competition for the children. This day is also celebrated as Children’s Day across the country to secure the future of children and ensure their safety and protection,” he said.

Saha highlighted that Pandit Nehru always had a deep affection for children, and they loved him and worked for the betterment of children in the country.



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“He wanted to move the country forward in all aspects and desired peace. But today, questions are being raised about the protection of children. Children are victims of rape, murder, and assault across the country. In our state too, children are victims of rape. For their safety, the Pradesh Congress Committee has raised this issue repeatedly with the state government but nothing has happened so far,” he told reporters.

Saha pointed out that the state government should take steps to eliminate child labour, prevent crimes against children, and address their health and education.

“They could direct the administration. The present government does not care about children, and I urge the government to take steps to protect them,” he added.