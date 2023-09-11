Alleging a grim situation in Tripura's education department, Pradesh Congress Committee President Asish Kumar Saha stated that the party would initiate a large-scale agitation if the government does not take immediate steps to restore the state's education system.

In a press statement, Saha expressed concern about the deteriorating state of the education system in the state.

"The shortage of teachers and inadequate infrastructure in schools has reached an unprecedented level. The condition of primary education is particularly deplorable, with many schools in remote areas having to conduct all classes with only one or two teachers," he said.



Also Read: Tripura records near-normal rainfall in August, experiences 61 per cent increase in Agartala

Citing data, the PCC claimed that thousands of primary teacher positions remain vacant in the state.

"Furthermore, these positions have not been filled after the termination of the services of 10,323 teachers. The situation in higher secondary schools is even more dire, as the positions for Graduate (GT) and Post Graduate (PGT) teachers are not being filled as needed. The Congress believes that this negligence has led to an unprecedented deadlock in the history of education in the state. The current education minister, who has been in charge of this department for almost six months, and the state chief minister himself are equally responsible for creating this deadlock," said Asish.

He further stated that the Pradesh Congress believes that there is no doubt that the current coalition government is accountable for the current crisis in Vidyajyoti schools offering education in the Bengali medium.

"On the other hand, parents from economically disadvantaged parts of the state are struggling to cope with this CBSE crisis. They are finding it hard to manage the fees for secondary and higher secondary exams. The people of the state find it hard to believe that such a distressing situation has ever occurred in the state's education system in its history. The Tripura Pradesh Congress will launch a major agitation with all its branches if the government does not take immediate steps to address the deplorable state of the state's education system," Saha added.