The Tripura Pradesh Congress will hold a meeting on June 18 to discuss and gather feedback on the continuation of its alliance with the Left Front for the upcoming Panchayat Polls.

Speaking with reporters, Congress MLA and Former Minister Sudip Roy Barman stated that no decision has been made yet regarding the alliance with the Left Front in the Panchayat Polls.

"We have not made any decision regarding the alliance in the Panchayat polls. Tripura Pradesh Congress president Asish Saha has convened a meeting on June 18, where all the leaders, starting from the grassroots level, will be present. We will hold discussions, gather feedback, and then make a decision," he said.

Apart from this, Roy Barman mentioned that a meeting was held today to finalize guidelines and a blueprint for launching a protest against unemployment, drug abuse, and the issue of answer key leaks.

"During 10 years of PM Modi's tenure, in many states, several question papers were leaked. Recently, the NEET exam paper was leaked, leading to massive corruption. This has created significant problems for the people of the country. The youth are in trouble due to rising unemployment. It is not possible to provide jobs for everyone, but transparency in job provision is necessary. Massive corruption was also reported in the TPSC results. The Viswakarma scheme has also collapsed," he said.

He mentioned that in the meeting, leaders asked the youth how the party can enhance their protest against such issues and drug abuse.

"They have destroyed the state and left it in the hands of drug kingpins. We will fight against this. The Youth Congress also wants to protest, and for that, a blueprint will be made," he added.

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