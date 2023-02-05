As per nationwide protest, the Tripura Pradesh Congress has also decided to hold a massive protest on 6th February in front of LIC and SBI offices demanding a probe in the Hindenburg Research report and against the forceful investments of LIC, SBI and other nationalized banks should be discussed in the Parliament.



In a notice that written by PCC President Birajit Sinha said the entire nation, especially the middle class is worried with the policies of the Modi government to benefit his close friends and selected billionaires at the cost of the common man's hard-earned savings.



“The extremely risky transactions and investments of government institutions like LIC and SBI in the Adani group by the Modi government has adversely affected the investors of India-29 crore policy holders of LIC and 45 crore account holders of SBI. We know that PSUs like LIC and SBI are our Nation's pride and built with hard earned money of crores of Indians. With an intention to help his best friend the Modi government has forcefully made LIC, SBI and other public sector banks invest in the Adani Group. LIC has made huge investments in the Adani Group and investors of LIC have lost Rs 33,060 crores. The State Bank of India (SBI) and other Indian banks have given huge amounts of loans to the Adani Group”, he claimed.



He claimed Congress Party has never been against any particular Indian corporate house and are against crony capitalism.



“We are against the idea of changing rules to benefit selected billionaires. We will always stand by the poor and the common man. We are fighting in the parliament to initiate a discussion on the issue of investment by LIC, Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions in companies losing market value, endangering the hard-earned savings of crores of Indians”, the letter reads.



Birajit further said that the party has decided to agitate at the LIC offices and SBI Offices in all the district headquarters, on 6th February.



The Congress has also demanded an impartial investigation under the Chief Justice of Supreme Court or a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe in the Hindenburg Research report, in detail and discussion in the Parliament and appropriate steps on forceful investments of LIC, SBI and other nationalized banks.



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