Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee has decided to hold a 7-hour long Maun Satyagraha (Silent Protest) at Gandhighat on July 12 to support Rahul Gandhi, who has consistently been questioning and exposing the relationship between Modi and Adani on various platforms.

In a notice, PCC President Asish Kumar Saha said that as per the circular of the All India Congress Committee, this is to inform that as the entire world has seen how Rahul Gandhi has consistently been questioning and exposing the relationship between Modi and Adani on various platforms, his courageous pursuit has forced the Prime Minister and BJP to resort to crooked measures leading to his conviction and disqualification from the membership of Lok Sabha.

“In the present circumstances, it is high time that we stand together and reiterate that Rahul Gandhi is not alone and that millions of congressmen and crores of people irrespective of their political affiliations are with him in this fight for truth and justice”, said Saha.

Saha said that in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and in support of his fearless fight the Tripura Pradesh Congress is going to organize a Maun Satyagraha (Silent Protest) at Gandhighat from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, 12th July 2023.

“So all the party MLAs, block and district representatives, leaders of all frontal organizations, departments, and cells, party workers and supporters are hereby requested to remain present at the mentioned time and place to express their solidarity without fail”, directed Saha.

Also read: PM Modi running corruption-free governance for the past nine years, says Tripura CM Manik Saha