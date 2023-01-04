After a long wait of 10 years, Tripura has finally got its first Science City in Agartala which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 4, 2023.

After inaugurating the first science city which was set up in the Siddhi Asram area around 8km away from Agartala, Chief Minister Dr Saha said, “It’s a happy day. No one has ever thought that in Tripura also a science city can be set up here. We have never thought that Tripura too gets a broad gauge railway station which is a beautiful railway station in the country. I want to thank finance minister Jishnu Dev Varma. Through this science city children can learn about science with fun. Without science, development is not possible.”

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma said Smart City without Science City is impossible.

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“Whenever I visit my assembly constituency, I used to notice a building here. When I was appointed as a minister of Science and technology in 2019, I get to know this building was constructed for setting up Science City. At that time only 30 per cent work was done and the building was fully covered with bushes. When I brought the DPR, found that the fund that was sanctioned was finished. I took the initiative to set up the Science City full-fledged and now we are inaugurating it within three years. The work was halted because of Covid. I want to thank the PWD department for such beauty. They have done a good job. Working with an international standard is a very tough job. Some galleries were opened and the rest will open soon. It’s a new milestone. Smart City without Science City is impossible”, said Dev Varma.

While, Animesh Das, director of the Science and Technology Department, said that the government is contemplating setting up a Science centre in each and every district and for which work for DPR is in process.

Entry fee of the ‘Science City’ has been divided as Rs 30, Rs 20 and Rs 10 for general visitors, school students visiting as the general public, and school students in groups with applications from the headmaster, headmistress or principal, respectively.