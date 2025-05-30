The Tripura Police arrested a woman with a cache of Yaba tablets, a pistol, and live ammunition in the Sonarerbasa area under the Dharmanagar sub-division of North District.

The operation was conducted in the early hours of May 30.

Dharmanagar sub-division of North District shares interstate border with Assam and Mizoram.

Speaking on the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police (North District), Jerimia Darlong, said that the police had earlier received a tip-off about narcotics being stored at a residence in the area. Acting on the information, a raid was conducted at the house of one Helal Uddin.



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“We have seized 7,800 yaba tablets from the house, along with a pistol and four live rounds. We have arrested Mamani Begum, the wife of Helal Uddin, who is currently absconding. We have produed her before the court seeking police remand for further interrogation,” said ASP Darlong.