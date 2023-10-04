A special POCSO court in North Tripura district has found two individuals guilty of a horrific act involving a minor. Tragically, this incident led to the untimely demise of the young victim.

The Court of special judge Angshuman Debbarma pronounced the death sentences to the convicts followed by a prolonged trial.

The court meticulously recorded the statements of 41 witnesses throughout the proceedings.

The distressing event occurred on June 17, 2019, when a six-year-old girl from Padmapur in North District mysteriously disappeared during the evening hours.

The child's mother, Shukla Tanti, was a tenant in a residence owned by one of the convicted individuals identified as Saurabh Chandranath, and worked in a neighboring house.

Chandranath, then 19 years old, had a troubling history of offering chocolates and rides on his scooter to the child.

However, on that fateful evening, the girl vanished without a trace, despite extensive searches by concerned locals.

Worried and frantic for her daughter's safety, the mother filed a missing diary with the Dharmanagar Women's Police Station the following night.

It wasn't until the following morning, near Kargil Tilla in Haflong, that locals discovered the girl in an unconscious state, concealed beneath a mound of coal.

Tragically, medical professionals later confirmed her demise.

Promptly, the police initiated an investigation, which ultimately led to the apprehension of Chandranath (19) and Dibakar Das (20).

Following a thorough inquiry and the testimonies of 41 witnesses, the special court handed down its judgment. The two individuals were found guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 363, 376, 376D, and 302. As a result, they were sentenced to life imprisonment, accompanied by a fine of Rs 5,000.

Moreover, they received an additional six months of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376D of the IPC.

For the heinous nature of their crime, as specified under Section 302 of the IPC, the Court issued a death penalty order against the convicted individuals.

Also read : Tripura: Centre declares NLFT and ATTF as unlawful associations