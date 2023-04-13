Additional Sessions Judge Court of Sabroom Sub-division of South Tripura has awarded a man with rigorous imprisonment for life for allegedly killing his wife after she fails to bring money from her parents' home.

In a press release, Tripura Police said that on 12 April the Addl. Sessions Judge, Sabroom South Tripura, announced the Judgment.

The judgment reads: "In view of the discussion stated above, I hereby sentenced to suffer rigorous imprisonment for life and to pay a fine of Rs 10000/- in default to pay the fine amount suffer further rigorous imprisonment for 6(six) months under section 302 IPC for committing the offence of murder.

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The instant case was registered at Sabroom police station in 2021.

The fact of the case, in brief, is that, the elder sister of the complainant namely Arati Roy (Munda) (45) got married to one Bikram Munda (50) of Purba Ludhua ward no 5 in Sabroom following social Hindu customs about 20 years back.

Following this wedlock, their family was blessed with two children namely Babita Munda (21) and Joy Munda (16).

In the last 6 years, Bikram Munda started torturing the complainant's sister both mentally and physically as she failed to procure money from her parents as per the demand of Bikram Munda.

Last on April 11 of 2021 night at about 2100 hrs Bikram Munda with intent to kill his wife poured kerosene oil on her body and set fire resulting which her sustaining severe burn injury on her person.

The informant and others immediately shifted her to Sabroom Sub-divisional Hospital from where she was referred to Tepania Hospital Udaipur.

As the condition of victim Arati Roy (Munda) (45) was precarious MO of Tepania Hospital again referred her to GBP Hospital for better treatment.

On April 18 of 2021 afternoon, victim Arati Roy (Munda) succumbed to her injury at GBP Hospital.

The case was investigated by SI Prabal Deb of Sabroom police station.

