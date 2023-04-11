At least five Rohingya nationals including a two year old minor girl were detained from Teliamura Railway station in Khowai when they were en route to Bangalore.

Speaking with reporters a police personnel said that based on a tip off when Agartala-Dharmanagar local train reached at Teliamura Railway station under Khowai district, Tripura Police, Government Railway Police and BSF together conducted a search operation in the train and apprehended four suspected persons and a minor girl.

“During preliminary interrogation they have said that they are Rohingya. There were three females, one male and minor girl. They crossed the border to move to Bangalore in search of work through a middle man”, the police personnel said.

The Rohingya persons have been identified as Md Rashid, Farmin Begum, Md Osman, Khairul Amin and a minor girl. Police said that they crossed the international border through Bishalgarh area under Sepahijala district.

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