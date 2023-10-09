The Khowai District & Session Judge court on Monday convicted a woman to suffer life imprisonment for murdering her husband on March 2023.

A press release from Tripura Police said that the Ld. Court of District & Session Judge, Khowai District, on Monday, convicted and sentenced the accused person namely Sabitri Tanti (40) of Indira Colony, Ram Chandraghat under Khowai Police Station to life Imprisonment.

“The brief fact of the case is that on the intervening night of March 11 and 12 of 2022, the FIR named the accused person namely Sabitri Tanti murdered her husband Rabindra Tanti by chopping his head with a 'Dao'. It is pertinent to mention here that the Investigating Officer SI Bholanath Shil of Khowai Police Station (now posted at PR Bari PS) thoroughly investigated the case and submitted a charge sheet which subsequently ended in conviction”, the press release reads.



Also read: Tripura LoP calls for drug rehabilitation centers in every constituency, urges cross-party committee formation

Earlier on October 6, a court in Kailashahar under Unakoti district has sentenced a man to twenty years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor.

Regarding this incident, the public prosecutor, Sandip Debroy, stated that on March 14, 2021, at noon, a minor girl from Chantail Village Panchayat area in Kailashahar went to a neighbouring house for some errands.

“Once at the neighbouring house, a young man named Mohammad Ali lured her and raped the minor. This heinous act was witnessed by the victim's own brother. Subsequently, a case was filed against six individuals at the Kailashahar Women's Police Station on behalf of the victim's family. All six persons were charged under the POCSO Act. The investigating police officer apprehended the accused, Mohammad Ali, within three days of the incident”, he said.