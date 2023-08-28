In a significant verdict, Uttam Kumar Debbarma, an Upper Division Clerk of the Health Department in Tripura, has been found guilty of rape and subsequently sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The judgment was announced by the Additional District and Sessions Court of West District on August 28.

“The case dates back to August 25, 2019, when Uttam Kumar Debbarma was accused of raping a woman in the Bodhjungnagar police station area under West District. Following the incident, a case was registered with the Bodhjungnagar police station, setting into motion a thorough investigation by the designated officer”, said an advocate Arindam Deb.

He further said that after meticulous investigation, the investigating officer has compiled a comprehensive charge sheet, which was subsequently presented before the court.

“The trial proceedings commenced, and the court arrived at a verdict, finding the accused, Uttam Kumar Debbarma, guilty of the heinous crime. The judge pronounced a sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for Debbarma. Additionally, he was ordered to pay a fine of Rs 50 thousand and failure to pay the fine would result in a further 6 months of rigorous imprisonment”, he said.

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