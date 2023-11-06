CPIM state committee Secretary, Jitendra Chaudhury alleged on Monday that the principal opposition political party TIPRA Motha in Tripura is deceiving and taking advantage of the indigenous people in the name of Greater Tipraland demand.

He also criticized the party for failing to function effectively as an opposition party, claiming that they are misusing the funds of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.



During a press conference this evening, Jitendra, who is also an MLA, stated that in the last assembly election, the Left Front and Congress contested together and secured around 37% of the votes. However, due to a split in votes, TIPRA Motha won 13 seats and became the principal opposition political party in Tripura.



Also Read: Tripura: Violent clash leaves one dead, several injured; five including BSF personnel held

"What was their role in the last 8 months? They have raised demands for Greater Tipraland to safeguard the rights of the indigenous population. But TIPRA Motha has said nothing about the Village Council elections, which have still not been conducted by the state government. They remain silent. Instead of addressing these issues, they are looting the funds of TTAADC. TTAADC is facing a funding crisis, and whatever amount they receive, the Tipra Motha leaders are siphoning it off. This is why people are suffering from food and job shortages, and ration cards are being used as collateral. They are not fulfilling their duty. They are deceiving and taking advantage of the tribal people in the name of Greater Tipraland," he alleged.