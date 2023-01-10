Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on January 10, 2023, claimed the opposition CPIM was a bigger extortionist than the British.

Ex-CM Deb was addressing the ‘Jana Vikash Yatra’ at Charilam Assembly Constituency along with Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma and other leaders.

“CPIM is a bigger extortionist than the British. Ousted from Tripura and now roaming around like a ghost”, said Deb.

He claimed that CPI (M) does not dare to ask for donations now and instead, donates online, they are making this request in a bitter tone.

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“During the CPI (M) era, people from all sections had to pay contributions. CPI (M) was a bigger extortionist than the British. But, in 2018, BJP freed Tripura residents from them. The Communists are now a ghost after being ousted from Tripura. Now they are asking for subscription online”, alleged Deb.

He claimed that the CPIM has started collecting funds to win its own party in the elections, not for the benefit of the people.

According to him, there has been unprecedented development in Charilam Assembly Constituency under the able leadership of Tripura Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

On this day, Deb claimed that history was created in Tripura in 2018.

“History will be created in the North-East region in the upcoming election which will be held in 2023”, he said.