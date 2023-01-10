As the election is approaching in the state, the state committee meeting of opposition CPIM is going to be held on January 10, and for which national general secretary of CPIM Sitaram Yechury, and former general secretary of the party Prakash Karat have arrived in the state this morning.

Speaking with India Today NE a senior CPIM leader who didn’t wish to be named said that the central leaders who have arrived today have held an ‘internal meeting’ with the members of the party.

“The leaders of CPIM including national general secretary of CPIM Sitaram Yechury and former general secretary of the party Prakash Karat arrived today. After arrival here in Agartala, the leader held an internal meeting with the members of the party and discussed the present situation and condition of the party and the state”, the source said.

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He further said that the party’s state committee meeting is going to be held tomorrow where all the leaders across the state would be participating in the meeting as this would be the last state committee meeting of the party before the 2023 assembly election.

“In the state committee meeting as the election is approaching in the meeting, our main focus will be on the election strategies. Our senior leaders including Sitaram Yechuri, and Prakash Karat has arrived they will take note of all the recent updates and political strategies for the upcoming poll. During the meeting we will make a blueprint of our ideas and tactics for the poll”, he said.

The leader, however, hinted that the party has made a list of their candidate which will discuss in the meeting and after confirmation from the senior leader it will be announced.

When asked about the possibilities of alliance or seat sharing with the Congress or with other political parties, the leader said, “So far we have no plan of announcement for such decisions. It depends on what the central leaders of both the party have decided.

However, we somehow know that something would be announced after the date of the poll declaration. Though alliance would not have happened seat sharing and some sort of alliance would have happened with other parties which would be declared after the announcement of poll dates”.

He however hinted that the state would witness something unheard of that never happened in the past three decades.

The source further said that a small committee of leaders from both parties would be set up to identify the seats to be contested by the Congress, CPI(M) and the other Left parties and finalize the seat-sharing arrangement.