Tripura CPI(M) condemns demolition of bookstall, alleges suppression of progressive literature

Tripura’s CPI(M) unit condemned the demolition of a bookstall set up in front of Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan, alleging that it was an attempt to suppress progressive literature.

The party said it has a long-standing tradition of setting up bookstalls during Durga Puja and political events to promote progressive ideas and literature. “A task force of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) gathered in front of Chhatra-Yuva Bhavan, headquarters of the party’s youth organisation, and demolished the bookstall on Tuesday, claiming it was blocking the road,” said CPI(M) West district secretary Ratan Das.

Das alleged that the civic body’s claim was unfounded and that the demolition was an intentional act. “Many temporary food stalls operate on the streets during Puja days without permission, but our bookstall was dismantled deliberately. This is new fascism,” he said, claiming the BJP was “scared of books.”



Also Read: Tripura generates 31 mandays per job card holder under MGNREGA till Sept 29

Responding to the allegations, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder said the bookstall was obstructing the movement of devotees. “I asked the task force to dismantle all unauthorised stalls on the streets. They have set up book stalls to sell books on Karl Marx and Vladimir Lenin during Durga Puja by blocking roads,” he said. Majumder added, “People who remain out of public view for the whole year are now trying to sell books on Marx and Lenin during Puja. This is bad practice.”

The incident has sparked a debate over civic regulations, political expression, and the right to promote literature during public festivals in the city.