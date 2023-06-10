Tripura CPIM has alleged that people living in far-flung rural areas in the state are facing a severe crisis of food, work, and money.

Former Chief Executive Member of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, Radhacharan Debbarma, stated that a delegation of CPIM, led by former chief minister Manik Sarkar visited different areas of the Dhalai district on June 7th and 8th to inspect the living conditions of rural communities.

"On the 7th, we visited the Thalcherra area and spoke with the locals, discovering that the road conditions are extremely poor. People in the area are facing great difficulties in their day-to-day lives. No MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) work has been undertaken, and other government departments are also failing to implement any projects. Additionally, the people are not receiving their wages. They have resorted to illegally collecting 'Gandhaki' from Bangladesh as a means to earn some money. Another source of income, the sale of broomsticks, has also been affected due to conflicts between the BJP and TIPRA Motha workers. Local people are now struggling to sell their products to the people of Assam and other neighbouring states. As a result, they are facing severe financial and food crises," alleged the CPIM leaders.

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He further claimed that the people have no alternative means of earning money and are living in uncertainty.

"We also visited the Rajdhar, Malidhar, and Manikpur village councils and interacted with the locals. The conditions of the people are deplorable. Since 2018, in Gobindabari and Nainmoro areas, have been without electricity and are forced to purchase kerosene from the open market, spending Rs 130 per litre, as the ration shops provide only one litre. On the 8th, we visited Maldapara of Ganganagar near the Bangladesh border, where the people are also deprived of proper road connectivity," he told reporters.

He emphasized that the CPIM wants to draw the attention of the BJP government, which has been in power for some time in the state, and demanded an immediate resolution to these problems.