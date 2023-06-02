The TIPRA Motha has issued a stern warning, threatening to initiate a massive protest unless the Tripura Government promptly addresses the pending amount in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council's (TTAADC) budget.

During a press conference on Friday, Animesh Debbarma, the leader of the opposition and TIPRA Motha MLA, alleged that the flow of funds into the TTAADC has been inadequate, resulting in a halt in all developmental projects.

“During erstwhile left front government, the budget touched Rs 1, 000 crore per Financial Year, but in the first year when TIPRA Motha took over TTAADC the amount was Rs 586 crore and out of that Rs 76 crore the present BJP government didn’t transfer and we thought that in the year 2022-23 the state government will clear the pending amount but they didn’t. The present BJP government failed to transfer Rs 76 crore of the pending amount. Notably, the approved budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year was Rs 619 crore, with the state government owing over Rs 60 crore from the previous year's budget to the TTAADC”, he said.

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Debbarma expressed concerns over the inability of the TTAADC to pay its employees' salaries due to the pending amount.



He criticized the government for not taking appropriate action despite being aware of the council's dire financial situation. In response, TIPRA Motha has vowed to launch a significant movement to exert pressure on both the state and central governments to release the funds.

“The present BJP-IPFT government will be held responsible for this situation, with its repercussions becoming evident in the upcoming parliamentary elections. If the issue persists, TIPRA Motha and other opposition parties will unite and form a formidable force against the government, increasing the likelihood of BJP's defeat in the Lok Sabha polls”, he said.