CPIM state committee secretary and MLA Jitendra Chaudhary have written a letter to the Director General of Police Amitabha Ranjan demanding to take active steps to book the culprits and prosecute them as per law who have attacked the CPIM party worker at Udaipur in Gomati District of the state on March 21.

In the letter, Chaudhary alleged that a serious attack on an innocent CPI(M) worker near Matabari in Udaipur Sub-Division took place on March 21.

"Like many CPI(M) supporter youths of the state, One Ashim Saha of Jirania Market, a CPI(M) worker has driven away from his house on 2nd March, immediately after the result of the assembly election was published. He took shelter in one of his relatives in Udaipur where he was engaged in painting works", the letter said.

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He further alleged that on 21st March, when Ashim Saha was going to his regular work in the Matabari area, he came across a group of BJP workers from Jirania areas who were accompanying Minister Sushanta Chowdhury to Tripureswari Temple.

"The BJP workers immediately got down from the vehicle, caught hold of Ashim Saha and mercilessly beat him up in broad daylight on the road. They left him taking to have died. As the Minister himself was present there and did not restrain his followers, it is understood, the Minister had direct indulgence in this crime. The shopkeepers and some other local people sent him to the District hospital from where he was referred to Agartala. Now he is under treatment in IGM Hospital, Agartala", said MLA Chaudhary.

Chaudhary in his letter claimed that the victim Ashim Saha could identify the four persons who carried on a murderous attack on him who was identified as Ratan Saha of Baishya Para, Rathindra Shil of Baishya Para, Bijan Saha of Chittaranjan Palli, Biplab Saha of Chitta Ranjan Palli and other 5/6 miscreants of Jirania area.



He alleged that as hundreds of such serious incidents of crimes in the state are left unregistered in the concerned police station, the miscreants are getting desperate to commit crimes, at places even in front of the police.

"Thus for the purpose of heralding a message of deterrence to the criminals, I request you to treat this letter as FIR and direct the concerned Police station to take active steps to book the culprits and prosecute them according to law. For identifying the other accomplices, the police may take help from Sushanta Chowdhury, Minister who was leading the miscreants as his companions. I would be waiting for a line from your end apprising me the action taken report on my letter", said Jitendra.