Tripura Minister of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Sushanta Chowdhury, was hospitalized on March 21 evening after he suddenly fell ill.

Chowdhury was working in the Secretariat when he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

Chief Minister Manik Saha met Chowdhury at the hospital and enquired about his health condition. Saha also wished him a speedy recovery.

CM Saha took to Twitter to share about his visit to see minister Sushanta Chowdhury and wrote, “Today while working regularly in the Secretariat, Shri Sushant Chowdhury, Honorable Member of the Cabinet, was admitted to a private hospital due to sudden illness. After getting the news, I went to the hospital and inquired about his physical condition and spoke to the doctor”.

“With the blessings of Mother Tripura Sundari, he will recover very quickly,” CM Dr Manik Saha added.

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