The Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tripura has demanded a judicial investigation, led by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court, into the tragic incident of the Ulta Rath Yatra in Kumarghat, under the Unakoti District.

Speaking at a press conference, former Chief Minister and Politburo member, Manik Sarkar, stated that a delegation from CPIM, including himself, visited Kumarghat and held discussions with officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), and the Police Department to gather information about the incident.

“What we have seen is that the Rath of ISKCON was set up on the chassis of a large vehicle and it has a steering too. Police said that on the first day of the Rath Yatra, the height was different which increased Ulta Ratha Yatra. When we asked him for permission the police personnel informed that they had given permission for the route and loudspeaker but during the Ulta Ratha Yatra, they took the wrong route and the police prevented them but the organizers didn’t bother” said Sarkar.



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He further claimed that the TSECL officials have said that the chariot came in connection with 33KV electric wire which was much higher than the chariot.

“The TSECL officials have also told the same thing that they all of a sudden changed the route and for this, the flag on the top of the chariot which was made of steel iron get in touch with the wire. We have also visited PWD and the officials also said that nobody came to them for any kind of permission”, claimed Sarkar.

Sarkar said that they have visited the hospitals too and the resident of the deceased and injured persons who belong to the poor section have expressed their anger on ISKCON as nobody has visited their home after the incident.

"After returning to Agartala, we held a meeting to discuss the issues and decided to demand that the government initiate a judicial inquiry into the incident, to be conducted by a sitting judge of the Tripura High Court. We also called for strict action to be taken against those found guilty. Additionally, we are demanding government jobs for the next kin of the deceased and that the government should take full responsibility for the children who have lost their parents. Furthermore, we urge the government to provide financial assistance to the injured persons until they have fully recovered," stated Sarkar.