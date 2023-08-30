Tripura CPIM has demanded strict action and a thorough investigation against BJP candidates and Ministers for violating the Model Code of Conduct during campaigning for the by-poll slated to be held on September 05 in two Assembly Constituencies of Tripura.

CPIM state committee Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury in a letter to Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Puneet Agarwal alleged that Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, BJP Candidate from 20-Boxanagar Md. Tofazaal Hussain and other BJP leaders were addressing a hall Meeting of government employees at Manikyanagar under 20-Boxanagar AC on 27th August 2023.

“On 28th August, the Chief Minister Manik Saha himself addressed a meeting of the Madrasa teachers and the Muslim Imams at Kamalnagar under 20-Boxanagar constituency. My simple question to the Election Authority is, whether any candidate of a political party seeking vote in an election can exclusively mobilize and address the government employees urging for vote including those who have been drafted for election duty? What does the Election Manual say? If not, why legal proceedings should not be drawn against the violators? Earlier also, On 20th August, the BJP candidates, and leaders organized such meetings with Madrasa Teachers which I look to your notice. On 24th August, 2023 BJP leaders directed all Asha Workers of the SubDivision to attend the BJP meeting at Boxanagar Community Hall and Matingar Community Hall threatening them to be sacked if they don’t turn up”, he said.



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The letter further said that in both the meetings Minister Tinku Roy bribed all Asha Workers present there with a Saree and an envelope of Rs. 1000 each.

“One tribal Minister Bikash Debbarma going to the tribal areas promised the poor tribals to instantly sanction Rubber plantations on submission of the land papers. He was collecting land documents from the villagers promising sanction of Rubber Plantation. A video clip of his allurement was forwarded to the CEO by me on 24th August last. Ratanlal Nath, Minister in various places propagated that, after 12 noon on the poll day CPI(M) workers would not be seen in any of the polling booths, thereby signalling provocation to the BJP followers to drive out the opposition polling agents and voters from the polling booths”, the letter reads.

Jiten further claimed that he has valid reasons to apprehend, that the ruling BJP will desperately try to manipulate the election on the 5th of September next, as they did in all elections prior to the 2018 assembly election.

“Under such circumstances, it is expected that the Election Authority would take appropriate steps against the violators after thorough investigation with impartial officers and take immediate preventive measures to stop such violations of MCC for the sake of conduct of the bye-elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner”, the letter added.