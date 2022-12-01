CPI(M) staged a protest in front of Tripura Police Headquarters demanding to hand over of the body of the party worker who was killed yesterday and the immediate arrest of the culprits.

On November 30, at least 15 persons were injured while one Sahid Mia (76) was killed when workers of BJP and CPIM clashed at Charilam in Sepahijala district.

Speaking with reports, CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Choudhury alleged that yesterday in front of police in broad daylight, under the direction of Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma BJP backed goons attacked CPIM workers and killed one leader.

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“Today we had a programme that we will take the body of Sahid Mia who was killed yesterday, at CPIM state party office for last respect and later will take his body to his village for final rights by organising a rally. But the spineless police who are not able to provide security to people, and murder take place in front of them, today had stolen the body from the morgue. This is how they are killing democracy. For this we are protesting here demanding handing over the body to the family members of the Sahid Mia and arrest of the culprits”, said Choudhury.

He alleged that the incident of violence was pre-planned by BJP.

While the younger brother of the deceased claimed that when they reached the morgue of GB Pant hospital for the body, police reportedly assaulted them and charged lathi on them.

“My brother died yesterday who was 76 years old. He was referred to GB Panth hospital and declared brought dead and sent the body to the morgue. We came here to take out the body. Later doctors and police has taken some signatures from us and said they will send the body with their vehicle. We said that we have brought our vehicle and will take the body to the CPIM party office and then we will take the body home. Meanwhile police then physically tortured us, charged lathi and stole the body from morgue”, he added.