The opposition CPIM on March 28 lashed out at the ruling BJP and the Speaker of the Assembly for gagging the voice of the opposition parties in the house whenever they raise burning issues.

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, MLA and CPIM state committee secretary Jitendra Chaudhury claimed that BJP has continued their jungle raaj inside the house and outside the house as well.

“We are the second largest opposition political party after TIPRA Motha. On the first day reference was given but the speaker cancelled it and said it is a sub judice matter. The rules of giving reference are that by 9 AM you have to submit it before the Speaker or Secretary of the assembly. The houses started at 11 AM and they have no such time to understand whether it is a sub judice matter or not. But Speaker in the house said it is a sub judice matter. They are violating the rule of Assembly”, claimed Chaudhury.

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He further said that again Deputy Leader of CPIM Shyamal Chakraborty has also brought another calling attention on the problems which workers in different sectors, and drivers are facing after March 02 when results were declared but Speaker didn’t allow it to discuss on the house.

“On the second day, again I brought another calling attention about the terminated 10, 323 teachers, but again he didn’t allow it. There is no way to ask for supplementary, no way to ask for points of clarification. The Chief Minister is holding lion's share of the department while answers are being given by some other ministers or MLAs. The way BJP continued its jungle raaj, the same way they are doing in the assembly. They are providing wrong answers in the assembly”, the CPIM MLA said.

He also lashed at the Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and said whatever the Chief Minister is saying opposition parties have to accept it.

“Is it jungle raaj? The way unruly talk on the road, in the same way, he was speaking in the assembly”, said Jitendra.

He alleged that after March 02 a series of violence are taking place after BJP won the election in Tripura.

“More than 600 persons are injured, around 80 houses were fully damaged, 67 houses were partially vandalized, 1647 shops were burnt to ashes, ransacked, many rubber plantations were gutted in fire, more than 100 vehicles were destroyed. Drivers are unable to ply their vehicles on the road because they worked for CPIM. 6 families were evicted from their houses in Sabroom under the South district. Around 527 persons are displaced due to violence. We thought to raise all these issues but whenever we try to raise these burning issues through calling attention, reference period, they decline it”, Jitendra alleges.