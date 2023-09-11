Tripura CPIM MLA Dipankar Sen has written a letter to the state’s Transport and Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury demanding an extension of express train services up to Sabroom located in Tripura’s South District which shares the international border with Bangladesh.

The Indo-Bangladesh Maiti Bridge as well as the Special Economic Zone is located in Sabroom.

In the letter, to Sen who is a legislature from Belonia Assembly Constituency has said that presently Tripureswari Express runs from Agartala to Ananda Vihar in Delhi as a result huge population of Gomati and South Tripura District is not in a position to avail of service/benefit of there important trains.

“That, Sir, you are well acquainted with the facts that Sabroom is the terminal point with Bangladesh and where a road link is going to be established to facilitate communication internationally. That it is now people in general of these two districts has great aspiration and are eager to have a direct rail facility with the National Capital New Delhi and Kolkata. So it is a demand of people in general of Gomati and South Tripura district that Tripureswarl Express and Kancanjungha be extended to Sabroom (as a terminal station) with having a stoppage at Udaipur in Gomati District and Belonia South district”, the letter reads.

He further requested the minister to kindly take up the matter with the appropriate authority to materialize the extension of above above-stated two trains to Sabroom for the interest of people in general of this state and oblige thereby.

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