Tripura CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque from Boxanagar Assembly Constituency died after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the wee hours of 19th July.

Samsul Haque who was 68 years old and member of CPI(M) state committee, suddenly fell ill yesterday late night and was rushed to GB Pant hospital where doctors after preliminary treatment declared him dead.

After his death Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha expressed his condolences.

On Facebook Dr Saha wrote, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Honorable MLA Samsul Haque of Boxnagar

Assembly Constituency. I pray for eternal peace of his departed soul. Also, my deepest condolences to the bereaved family".

Following sudden demise of the CPI(M) MLA one more seat left vacant along with Dhanpur Assembly Constituency in Sonamura Sub-division of Sepahijala district.

Now CPI(M) has 10 MLAs in the Assembly house.

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