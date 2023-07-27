A recent statement made by Tripura CPIM MLA Jitendra Chowdhury has sparked controversy and outrage, leading to widespread condemnation and protests across the state.

During a recent programme of CPIM, Chowdhury made a remark linking Brahmins with the consumption of beef, which has deeply offended various religious and social groups who consider cows to be sacred and beef consumption to be against their beliefs and customs.

Chowdhury's statement said, "....in ancient times when Brahmins visited anyone's home, they wouldn't feel happy if they didn't get beef to eat. Those who are aware of Veda, Upanishada, ask them or ask any old Brahmin. However, it changes with times."



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In response, Pandit Malay Chakraborty, a priest from Jagannath Temple, strongly condemned the MLA's statement, saying, "In our country, there was a time when people's wealth was determined by the number of cows they owned. Cows are considered like god Vishnu to us, and many Hindu religious practices revolve around them. Since ancient days, we have been worshipping cows, and even when a cow dies, we perform their last rites. We cannot accept the heinous statement of former MP and MLA Jitendra Chowdhury, and I appeal to the people to protest against it."

The controversial remark has also drawn sharp reactions from social media users who have condemned it.

Meanwhile, sources said priests from various temples across the state would launch protests against the remark.

Reacting on this, State Secretary Viswa Hindu Parishad Sankar Roy has strongly condemned and said, "We never heard of such thing. We perform puja to our Gau Mata. We strongly condemned it and soon we will launch a mega protest rally against this statement".