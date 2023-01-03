Tripura’s Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on January 3, 2022, lashed out at the then left-front government claiming that the party has oppressed backwards-class people in the name of development for the last 25 years.

The minister said this while inaugurating ‘Gram Diwas’ at Ramcherra Gram Panchayat Ground under Charilam Block of Sepahijala district.

During the program, Deputy Chief Minister felicitated 30 citizens of the Ramcherra Gram Panchayat area. Besides Bicycles were handed over to 10 girls students.

He further said, “CPIM used to claim to be the representative of the poor and oppressed people. But in the last twenty-five years what the CPIM has done for the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community. If anyone asked the CPIM then they won’t be able to answer it. But after the establishment of the BJP government, it gave more importance to the development of the backward society”.

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He claimed that the work is going on to deliver the facilities of various government schemes to the last person in society.

“We want to build a better Tripura with people from all walks of life. People from the Scheduled Caste community have an important role to play in building a self-reliant Tripura.Currently, the BJP has the largest number of Scheduled Caste representatives in the Indian Parliament”, he added.

Minister Dev Varma said, “This is the first time that the Gram Diwas has been celebrated in the Ramcherra Gram Panchayat so that this village tradition of honouring the elderly, honouring the women one day a year will continue. Everyone should remember this day. The Gram Diwas first started in Charilam Assembly Constituency.

The meaning of village day is that our loyalty to the village is an illusion of the soil of the village. No matter how great a doctor or engineer he is, he will have a different status towards the village, and then he will be considered a human being. A developed village means a developed India”.